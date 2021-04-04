Buffalo police probe shooting that left 1 dead, 1 wounded

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) --Police say one man has been killed and another has been wounded in a shooting in Buffalo.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting on Sweeney Street on the city's east side just after 6 p.m. Saturday.

The officers found a 23-year-old gunshot victim. He was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center and pronounced dead there.

His name was not immediately released.

Police say a 26-year-old man was was driven from the shooting scene to Buffalo General Medical Center in a private car.

The man was later transferred to ECMC. Police say he is in stable condition.