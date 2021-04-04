Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic has another hamstring injury

Christian Pulisic left Chelsea’s match against West Bromwich Albion because of another hamstring injury. Pulisic scored in the first half Saturday, his first goal for Chelsea since Dec. 5 against Leeds. He entered the field for the second half, felt discomfort and came off before the start whistle. Chelsea went on to lose 5-2 at Stamford Bridge. Coach Thomas Tuchel was quoted on Chelsea’s website Sunday as saying “he felt his hamstring would not survive the game if he continued.” The 22-year-old from Hershey, Pennsylvania, injured a hamstring after scoring in the FA Cup final against Arsenal on Aug. 1.