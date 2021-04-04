Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. remembered on 53rd anniversary of assassination

(WBNG/CBS) -- Sunday marked 53 years since a fatal shot rang out in Memphis, killing Civil Rights Leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Dr. King's legacy was honored Saturday here in Binghamton with a march and celebration of his life and legacy, and he continues to be honored nationwide, as the Atlanta church where Dr. King served as Pastor remembered his life's work during its Easter service.

The Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. was 39 years old when he was assassinated on the balcony of the Lorraine Motel in Memphis in 1968.

Dr. King was in Memphis at the time working with sanitation workers to fight for better wages and working conditions, and days before, he gave his final sermon, saying he had "been to the mountain top and seen the promised land."

Georgia State Senator Raphael Warnock said Sunday, recalling the life and legacy of Dr. King, " Although he transitioned on this day 53 years ago, he had the courage to face death, because he understood as we do that death does not have the last word. Sickness does not have the last word. Oppression does not have the last word. Racism and bigotry will never have the last word."