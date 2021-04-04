European leader urges foreign fighters to leave Libya

CAIRO (AP) — The European Union is calling for the departure of all foreign forces and mercenaries from Libya, saying it’s a “precondition” for a return to stability in the war-torn country. At a news conference in the Libyan capital, Tripoli, EU Council President Charles Michel described the appointment of a transitional government earlier this year as a “historic moment.” The government is meant to shepherd the country through until general elections on Dec. 24. A recently released report by U.N. experts has accused several foreign governments of turning the oil-rich nation into a stage to play out rivalries.