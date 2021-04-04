Family Life Church celebrates Easter Sunday

VESTAL (WBNG) -- This Easter Sunday around the Southern Tier local churches were hosting services both online and in-person.

In Vestal, The Family Life Church says it saw a big turnout for today's services. In total, including on both the Church's live-stream and in-person services, Family Life says nearly 300 people celebrated Easter with them.

Pastor Joe Coudriet of Family Life adds that since many fun events previously planned were canceled last year due to COVID, the Church wanted to make Easter memorable and special this year.

"We arranged for a number of vehicles to be in our parking lot, each trunk is decorated with a Bible story," explained Pastor Coudriet, adding, "We have nativity, crucifixion, Daniel in the lions' den, and each one of the trunks has gifts, toys, and goodies corresponding with that story for the kids."

Pastor Coudriet adds that the kids are able to learn a little bit more about the Bible's history as they pick up their gifts.

He also says that he is happy that the weather turned out so well for the holiday, adding that Spring serves as a reminder of new beginnings.