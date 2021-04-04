Gunmen kill Pakistani anti-terrorism court judge and family

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say gunmen have killed an anti-terrorism court judge and his family as they travelled from the Swat region in northwest Pakistan to the capital Islamabad. No one claimed responsibility for the shooting, which also seriously injured two of Judge Aftab Ahmed Afridi’s bodyguards. Pakistan’s anti-terrorism courts were established to hear cases ranging from terrorist financing to the prosecution of perpetrators of insurgent attacks. Critics says Pakistan’s sweeping anti-terrorism laws have also been used to silence critics of the country’s powerful military. Afridi, his wife and two children — including a two-year old son — were killed in the attack, Khan said.