Have you gotten vaccinated yet? You may want to rethink posting your vaccination card on social media

(WBNG) -- The Better Business Bureau is warning Americans against posting their vaccination card on social media, as they say, your information could be replicated.

The BBB says that scammers are looking for specifics, like the vaccine's manufacturer, dose number, date, and location of vaccination to make fake vaccine cards to sell online.

"I saw it with my own eyes, there are Facebook groups that are taking screenshots of people's cards and saying 'here's one from March in XYZ area', so that's what they're after, they're after that information," explained Melanie McGovern, Communications Director of the Better Business Bureau of Upstate New York, adding, "We joke about sounding like a broken record but it's so important to just not do it."

The BBB says if you want to post on social media that you're vaccinated, you can always take a picture of an 'I'm vaccinated' sticker or the band-aid on your arm, but to steer clear of the actual card itself.

They add to treat the government document like your license or social security card before sharing the information on it.

The BBB says while they are always on the lookout for scams, they encourage the public to report if they see any of these scams to the BBB's scam-tracker. To access the scam-tracker, click here.