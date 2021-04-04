Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 24 points and eight rebounds in his return to Philadelphia’s lineup, and Tobias Harris scored 32 to lead the 76ers to a 122-113 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Ben Simmons added 14 points, eight rebounds and six assists for Philadelphia, which pulled even with idle Brooklyn for the best record in the Eastern Conference. Embiid missed the previous 10 games due to a bone bruise in his left knee. The four-time All-Star and MVP candidate entered averaging 29.9 points and 11.5 rebounds in 31 games this season. Karl-Anthony Towns had 39 points, 14 rebounds and five assists for the Timberwolves, whose NBA-worst record fell to 12-38. Anthony Edwards added 27 points.

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Mathew Barzal scored in the shootout and the New York Islanders beat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 on Saturday night, extending their dominant play at home. Anthony Beauvillier scored twice for the Islanders. Ilya Sorokin had 30 saves for New York. Claude Giroux had two goals, and Carter Hart had 22 saves for the Flyers.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Zack Wheeler struck out 10 while pitching seven innings of one-hit ball, leading the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-0 win over the Atlanta Braves. Wheeler retired his final 17 batters after Travis d’Arnaud singled with one out in the second. The pitcher also singled in Jean Segura in the fifth and doubled home Alec Bohm in the sixth.

BOSTON (AP) — Brad Marchand had two of his three goals and set up another in Boston’s five-goal second period. Patrice Bergeron moved into a tie for fourth on the club’s all-time scoring list and the Boston Bruins rebounded from a lackluster effort with a 7-5 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. David Pastrnak scored twice, David Krejci and Bergeron each had a goal for Boston. Bergeron is tied with 898 career points with Rick Middleton. Playing two days after coach Bruce Cassidy called out some of his top veterans saying he was “disappointed” in their play, the Bruins’ core group struck in big numbers in the second period.

CHICAGO (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes left a game against the Chicago Cubs with discomfort in his left wrist. Hayes walked and scored on Kevin Newman’s two-out single in the first inning, but he jammed his left hand diving back to first on a pickoff attempt. Erik González batted for Hayes in the third and remained at third base. The 24-year-old Hayes is an NL Rookie of the Year favorite after a brief, stellar debut in 2020. He batted .376 in 24 games, hitting five homers with 11 RBIs. He hit a two-run homer off Chicago’s Kyle Hendricks in Thursday’s opener.