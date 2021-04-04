Iran spy TV show ignites controversy for 2nd season

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A controversial Iranian TV spy thriller is once again generating buzz in the Islamic Republic. It’s drawing the ire of government officials and complaints from viewers over alleged censorship in the second season finale. The fictional series, titled “Gando,” chronicles the exploits of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard agents. The first season grabbed headlines for depicting Iranian intelligence operatives combating an American super spy who bears striking resemblance to Washington Post journalist Jason Rezaian. The show, which valorizes Iran’s hard-liners and portrays Iran’s Foreign Ministry as inept, long has caused consternation among relative moderates in the government.