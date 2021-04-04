Myanmar anti-coup protesters launch ‘Easter egg strike’

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Anti-coup demonstrators in Myanmar have taken to the streets on Sunday holding painted eggs in a nod to the Christian festival of Easter. In the biggest city of Yangon, one group marched chanting and singing protest songs and cradling eggs bearing the slogan Spring Revolution. Many of the eggs also bore a drawing of the three-fingered salute, a symbol of resistance to the Feb. 1 coup. In Mandalay, the country’s second largest city, protesters gathered at dawn on motorbikes to shout their defiance of the power grab. Myanmar’s military has violently cracked down on protesters and others in opposition, with the latest civilian death toll since the coup at 557, according to the independent Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.