New to DC, Buttigieg looks to build bridges with Biden plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two months into his job, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is forging a fresh path for his Cabinet role and in his life that could bridge gaps with Republicans when it comes to President Joe Biden’s agenda. He’s been caught on Twitter biking home from work. He’s made a pitch for Biden’s massive public works plan at the popular SXSW conference in Texas. And he keeps up a dizzying pace of media interviews to sway the public. Biden has tasked Buttigieg and four other Cabinet members with selling the administration’s $2.3 trillion infrastructure and climate proposal. The plan offers big stakes for Buttigieg at the department.