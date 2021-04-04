Prayer vigil planned for stricken rapper DMX

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — A prayer vigil is planned outside the suburban New York hospital where rapper DMX remains on life support following a heart attack. The family of the rapper says in an email that the vigil will be held outside White Plains Hospital at 5 p.m. Monday. DMX’s longtime New York-based lawyer, Murray Richman, said the rapper was admitted to the intensive care unit but said he could not confirm reports that the artist overdosed on drugs. DMX made a splash in rap music in 1998 with his first studio album “It’s Dark and Hell is Hot,” which debuted No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.