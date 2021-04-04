President Biden, Dr. Biden address nation in Easter message, encourage vaccines and continuation of hope

(WBNG) -- President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden shared an Easter message with the country today saying they believe being vaccinated is a moral obligation.

The statement aligns with a previous statement of the same sentiment from Pope Francis.

The Bidens say the vaccine can save the lives of those who receive the shots themselves as well as the lives of others.

President Biden says, “We share the sentiments of Pope Francis who has said that getting vaccinated is a moral obligation. One that can save your life and the lives of others by getting vaccinated and encouraging your congregations and your communities to get vaccinated we not only can beat this virus, we can also hasten the day when we can celebrate the holidays together, again.”

President Biden continues in the message;

“Jill and I want to send you our warmest Easter greetings to you and your family. As you celebrate this most Holy day, we know many are still going without familiar comforts of the season. The virus is not gone. And so many of us still feel the longing and loneliness of distance. For second year, most will be apart from their families, their friends, full congregations that fill us with joy, and yet, as the gospel of John reminds us the light shines in the darkness and the darkness has not overcome it.” President Joe Biden

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden said the Easter traditions remind us that anything is possible with hope, love and faith.

She says;

“The traditions of Holy Week, take us on a journey from sorrow to salvation, reminding us that with faith, hope and love, anything is possible. And today as spring returns, we see hope all around us families are getting the financial health they need to take a breath. Once again, businesses are recovering and more and more Americans are getting life-saving vaccines.” First Lady Dr. Jill Biden

Vice President Kamala Harris also released a video wishing the country a happy Easter, saying there is always reason to hope.