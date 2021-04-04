Rt. 201 South closures to take place this week

VESTAL/ JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- The New York State Department of Transportation says the right lane of Route 201 South will be closed this upcoming week.

The NYSDOT says the closure is between Harry L. Dr. and the ramp to NY 17 West.

The schedule of closures planned is as follows and is weather permitting:

Tuesday 4/6, 5 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Wednesday 4/7, 5 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Thursday 4/8, 5 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The 201 South ramp to 17 West will remain open during these times.