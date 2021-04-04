Vast archives at JFK Library help bring ‘Hemingway’ to life

BOSTON (AP) — A new Ken Burns documentary on the life of Ernest Hemingway is shedding new light on one of America’s greatest writers. “Hemingway,” a three-part series produced by Burns and longtime collaborator Lynn Novick, premieres April 5 on PBS. It was made with the help of an extensive Hemingway collection housed at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Museum and Library in Boston. Hemingway and Kennedy never met but admired each other, and the author’s collection ended up in Boston thanks to both men’s widows. Burns and Novick say their film takes a more nuanced look at the author long framed as an alcoholic, adventurer, outdoorsman and bullfight-loving misogynist.