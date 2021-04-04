With new aid, schools seek solutions to problems new and old

Schools across the U.S. are weighing how to use a windfall from the federal government’s latest coronavirus relief package. Districts want to ease the harm of the pandemic and tackle problems that existed long before the coronavirus. The assistance that was approved this month totals $123 billion. The aid will help schools reopen and expand summer programs. It also offers a chance to pursue programs that have long been seen as too expensive, such as intensive tutoring, mental health services and major curriculum upgrades. Nathan Kuder is the chief financial officer of Boston Public Schools. He calls it “a once-in-a-generation opportunity.”