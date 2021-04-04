Zach Davies wins Chicago debut as Cubs beat Pirates 4-3

CHICAGO (AP) — Zach Davies pitched into the sixth inning in his Chicago Cubs debut, leading his new team to a 4-3 victory over the short-handed Pittsburgh Pirates. Ian Happ homered and Kris Bryant reached three times as Chicago earned its second straight win after losing on opening day. Joc Pederson also drove in a run with a groundout. Davies, who was acquired in the December trade that sent Yu Darvish to San Diego, permitted two runs and four hits in 5 2/3 innings. Pittsburgh played without third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes, who was placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained left wrist.