B-Devils snap losing skid with shootout win over Phantoms

NEWARK (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Devils defeated the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in a shootout Monday night, snapping a five-game losing streak.

After a scoreless first period, Marian Studenic scored his third goal of the season in the second period to put the B-Devils in front 1-0.

Linus Hogberg scored for the Phantoms in the third to tie the game at one, and ultimately force overtime.

With no scoring in the extra period, Fabian Zetterlund scored the game-winning goal in the shootout.

Gilles Senn stopped 26 of 27 shots in the win.

Final score:

B-Devils - 2 (4-8-4-1), Phantoms - 1 (12-3-2-1)

The B-Devils host the Hershey Bears Wednesday night at 7 p.m.