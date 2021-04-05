Binghamton man sentenced to 15 years in prison for sexual assault of a child

(WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney's Office says a Binghamton man was sentenced on April 2 to 15 years in prison for pleading guilty to a count of course of sexual conduct against a child in the first degree, a felony.

According to a news release, the District Attorney's Office says between 2017 and 2019, Charles F. Airwyke committed these acts against a child under the age of 13.

The District Attorney's office noted, "Senior Assistant District Attorney Christopher Ganz, who appeared at the sentencing, stated that the 'victim’s childhood was stolen' by the defendant."

Authorities say Airwyke will also be subject to 20 years of post-release supervision and sex offender registration.

Of the case, Broome County District Attorney Michael Korchak said, “Our special victims bureau continues to be the voice for our community’s most vulnerable."

The District Attorney's Office also noted that April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and victims of sexual assault can contact the Crime Victims Assistance Center 24/7 crisis hotline at 607-722-4256 or at cvac.uc for help.