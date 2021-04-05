Binghamton Police seek public’s help with shots fired investigation

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Police Department is asking the public for help with an investigation into a shots fired incident that occurred Sunday night.

According to a news release, officers with the Binghamton Police Patrol Division responded to Court and State Streets for a report of shots fired around 10:45 p.m.

Binghamton Police say officers determined shots had been fired in the alley north of Court Street.

Authorities say a local hospital informed officers that a man assault victim was taken to the emergency room with facial lacerations. Police say a second man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his back arrived at the hospital shortly afterward. Both victims were treated at the hospital and are expected to be released, police say.

Police say a preliminary investigation determined that a disturbance occurred in the alley north of Court Street and around five to six shots had been fired.

As of Monday afternoon, police do not have a description of the suspect.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Binghamton Detectives at 607-772-7080.