Bus driver seeks lighter term in fatal I-380 crash in 2018

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — A New York bus driver is seeking a lighter sentence in an interstate crash in northeastern Pennsylvania that killed a woman and injured several others 2 1/2 years ago. The (Scranton) Times-Tribune reports that the public defender representing 52-year-old Charles Dixon argued Monday that a Lackawanna County judge “essentially gave” his client the statutory maximum in sentencing him March 8 to nine years and nine months to 20 1/2 years. The Bronx resident acknowledged in December having used cocaine before his bus carrying 15 passengers crossed an Interstate 380 median and crashed into trees in October 2018. A prosecutor called the sentence largely “fair and appropriate”