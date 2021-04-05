Eating our lunch: Biden points to China in development push

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pushing for trillions of dollars in development spending, President Joe Biden and Democratic lawmakers are pointing to a booming, ambitious China they say is threatening to quickly overtake the United States in global clout and capacity. Biden and top Democrats say the drive to make the United States more competitive in the face of China’s massive infrastructure-building campaign will be a defining aspect of Biden’s administration. Biden says President Xi Jinping is driving to make China the world’s most powerful country, and experts say China has spent more on an influence-gaining infrastructure campaign abroad than the U.S. has spent on its infrastructure at home, in recent years.