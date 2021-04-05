European countries scramble to tamp down latest virus surge

BOCHNIA, Poland (AP) — European countries are scrambling to tamp down a surge in COVID-19 cases and ramp up vaccinations. They hope to spare hospitals from becoming overwhelmed by the pandemic’s latest deadly wave of infections. Some countries imposed tougher new pandemic restrictions to slow down infection rates. Others lifted such measures in spite of the ominous trends. France’s health minister warned Monday that the number of COVID-19 patients in the country’s intensive care units could match the level of the first crisis a year ago. The crush of coronavirus patients has been relentless for hospitals in Poland, which hit new records of over 35,000 daily infections on two recent days.