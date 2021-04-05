EXPLAINER: Doctor’s testimony details Floyd’s heart activity

A doctor who treated George Floyd the night he died said Floyd had no pulse and could not be revived by commonly used methods such as shocking his heart back into a normal rhythm. Dr. Bradford Langenfeld testified Monday in the trial of one of the police officers who restrained Floyd the night he died last May. The doctor said Floyd had “pulseless electrical activity.” That means that some feeble or disorganized electrical activity can be detected on a heart monitor but it’s not enough to make his heart beat and supply blood and oxygen to the rest of his body.