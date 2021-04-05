Flyers finally beat Bruins, 3-2 on Sanheim’s OT goal

BOSTON (AP) — Travis Sanheim scored 3:08 into overtime and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Boston Bruins 3-2 after losing their first five meetings this season. The Flyers moved within three points of Boston for the final playoff spot in the NHL’s East division. Travis Konecny and Sean Couturier each scored for Philadelphia, and Brian Elliott stopped 27 shots. The Flyers were 2-4-2 in their previous eight games. Patrice Bergeron had a second-period goal for Boston that moved him into fourth on the club’s all-time scoring list with 899 points, one ahead of Rick Middleton. Karson Kuhlman also scored for the Bruins.