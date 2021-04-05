Geffen Hall rebuild speeded due to virus, reopen in fall ’22

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Philharmonic and Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts are accelerating the reconstruction of Geffen Hall because of the novel coronavirus pandemic and plan to reopen the auditorium in fall of 2022, about 1 1/2 years ahead of the original schedule. Rather than rebuild in phased segments arounds seasons, the Philharmonic will relocate for the 2021-22 season and split concerts that year between Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall and Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Rose Theater. Philharmonic President Deborah Borda said a full season will be announced in late May or early June to start in late September.