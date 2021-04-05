Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Grayson Allen had 11 of his 15 points during a game-changing third quarter, lifting the Memphis Grizzlies to a 116-100 victory over the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers, who were without All-Star center Joel Embiid. Dillon Brooks scored 17 points and Jonas Valanciunas had 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Grizzlies, who began play ninth in the Western Conference. Memphis had seven players in double-figures. Tobias Harris scored 21 points for the 76ers, who have played 11 of their last 12 games without Embiid. Embiid returned from a 10-game absence due to a bone bruise in his left knee in Saturday night’s 122-113 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves

CHICAGO (AP) — Zach Davies pitched into the sixth inning in his Chicago Cubs debut, leading his new team to a 4-3 victory over the short-handed Pittsburgh Pirates. Ian Happ homered and Kris Bryant reached three times as Chicago earned its second straight win after losing on opening day. Joc Pederson also drove in a run with a groundout. Davies, who was acquired in the December trade that sent Yu Darvish to San Diego, permitted two runs and four hits in 5 2/3 innings. Pittsburgh played without third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes, who was placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained left wrist.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Alec Bohm hit a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning, Zach Eflin gave Philadelphia another strong start and the Phillies completed a three-game sweep of the defending NL East champion Atlanta Braves with a 2-1 win Sunday. Philadelphia’s pitching staff was the story of the season-opening series as the starting trio of Aaron Nola, Zack Wheeler and Eflin surrendered only three runs, 11 hits and one walk in 20 2/3 innings against an Atlanta lineup that led the majors in 2020 with 556 hits. The Phillies bullpen, which posted a 7.06 ERA in 2020, didn’t yield a run in 7 1/3 innings in the set.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid won’t play in Sunday night’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies in order to recover one night after returning to the lineup following a 10-game absence due to a bone bruise in his left knee. Embiid had 24 points and eight rebounds in Saturday’s 122-113 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. The four-time All-Star and MVP candidate was admittedly rusty and finished 6 of 14 from the field, including 0 of 4 from 3-point range, and 12 of 17 from the free-throw line. He blamed a bulky brace on his left knee for causing him to feel out of rhythm.

CHICAGO (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have placed third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes on the 10-day injured list with a strained left wrist. One of the preseason favorites for NL Rookie of the Year, Hayes got hurt on a swing during Saturday’s 5-1 loss to the Chicago Cubs. He also used his left hand diving back to first on a pickoff attempt. Manager Derek Shelton says X-rays were negative, but an MRI showed some inflammation.

UNDATED (AP) — Christian Pulisic left Chelsea’s match against West Bromwich Albion because of another hamstring injury. Pulisic scored in the first half Saturday, his first goal for Chelsea since Dec. 5 against Leeds. He entered the field for the second half, felt discomfort and came off before the start whistle. Chelsea went on to lose 5-2 at Stamford Bridge. Coach Thomas Tuchel was quoted on Chelsea’s website Sunday as saying “he felt his hamstring would not survive the game if he continued.” The 22-year-old from Hershey, Pennsylvania, injured a hamstring after scoring in the FA Cup final against Arsenal on Aug. 1.