High court nixes Alex Jones’ appeal in Newtown shooting case

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear an appeal by Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones in a defamation lawsuit brought by relatives of some of the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. The court issued its decision without comment Monday. Jones was challenging sanctions imposed on him by a Connecticut judge in 2019 for an angry outburst on his web show against an attorney for the Sandy Hook families. The families are suing Jones and his show over claims that the school shooting was a hoax. A gunman killed 20 students, six educators and himself in 2012 at the Newtown, Connecticut, school.