Mayor demands to know how teen killed by Chicago cop got gun

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot says she has ordered the police department to capture and bring to justice whoever provided the 13-year-old boy the handgun he was carrying last week when he was fatally shot by a police officer. Adam Toledo was shot in the chest after he ran from officers on March 29. He died at the scene and a gun was recovered. Lightfoot said at a news conference Monday that the city will “use every resource” to track down the origins of that gun. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability has said it will release body camera footage of the shooting soon.