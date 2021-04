OWEGO (WBNG) -- A popular pup in our area is once again getting some nationwide attention.

Maggie, the Owego police Department's popular K9 has been nominated for American Humane's Hero Dog Award.

The annual awards recognize all sorts of four-legged heroes, from police dogs to guide dogs.

The entry for Maggie highlights how she went from being homeless to a hero within the community.

To vote for K9 Maggie, click here.