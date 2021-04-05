Phillies rally for 5-3 win over Mets after deGrom pulled

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A throwing error by Mets third baseman Luis Guillorme allowed the go-ahead runs to score, and the Philadelphia Phillies used a five-run eighth inning to rally for a 5-3 win over New York after Jacob deGrom had shut them down through six. Francisco Lindor was 1 for 4 with a single and a walk in his debut with the Mets, which was delayed after a three-game series against Washington got wiped out because of a coronavirus outbreak among the Nationals. Jose Alvarado retired Pete Alonso on a drive to the right field wall with runners on first and third to end it, earning his first save.