Sharon Cohen, much-honored AP national writer, dead at 68

Sharon Cohen, a matchless reporter who told American stories with great skill and compassion over more than four decades at The Associated Press, died Monday at her Chicago home. She was 68. At her death, more than a year after she was diagnosed with brain cancer, Cohen was a national writer, a prestigious position she had held for 20 years. From her base in Chicago, she unreeled an array of stories about the triumphs and tragedies of people both ordinary and extraordinary. Every story got the Sharon Cohen treatment: dogged reporting, zealous fact-checking, direct and evocative writing.