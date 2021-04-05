Skip to Content

Thailand confirms coronavirus outbreak in nightspots, prison

5:16 am National News from the Associated Press

BANGKOK (AP) — Thai health officials are considering the closure of entertainment venues in Bangkok after an outbreak of coronavirus cases in nightspots in and around the capital, and another at a prison in the south. The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration ordered affected nightspots closed until they undergo a deep cleaning and is considering closing Bangkok nightspots for two weeks. The outbreaks come just ahead of the major holiday of Songkran in mid-April, which usually sees an exodus of people from cities to visit relatives in other provinces and is generally celebrated over an entire week.

Associated Press

