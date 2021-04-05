UK eyes mass testing as it takes next steps out of lockdown

LONDON (AP) — The British government says all adults and children in England will be able to get coronavirus tests twice a week as a way to stamp out new outbreaks. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that regularly testing people who don’t have COVID-19 symptoms would help “stop outbreaks in their tracks.” Free lateral flow tests will be available by mail, from pharmacies and in workplaces starting Friday. Lateral flow tests give results in minutes but are less accurate. The tests are being introduced as Johnson announces the next steps in lifting the country’s lockdown. Johnson is expected to confirm later Monday that hair salons, shops and pub and restaurant patios in England will reopen April 12.