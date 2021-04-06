Alvarez, Mighty Mouse back on US TV with One Championship

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Demetrious Johnson and Eddie Alvarez moved to the One Championship mixed martial arts promotion over three years ago partially for the chance to test their skills against the rest of the world after winning championships in their native North America. The coronavirus pandemic then left them with the longest layoffs of their professional careers. They’re back in action Thursday morning in Singapore, and their home fans will be able to see them on prime-time U.S. television. One Championship is hoping to continue to carve out a slice of the U.S. MMA market with a series of shows following a popular pro wrestling program on TNT.