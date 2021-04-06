American Red Cross and Kopernik team up for Blood Drive

(WBNG) -- The Kopernik Observatory and Science Center is teaming up with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive on Thursday, April 8.

Drew Deskur, the Executive Director of the Kopernik Observatory, said the need for blood is critical right now and donating blood is something that's close to his heart.

Deskur said the Kopernik is a unique place for the blood drive and people who are giving back can also come outside afterwards and safely look at the sun through a solar telescope.

Donors will also receive a free ticket to the Kopernik for when it opens.

Deskur said the Kopernik will hopefully reopen to the public for Friday night programs this Summer.

The American Red Cross Blood Drive at the Kopernik Observatory runs from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

You can register online at the American Red Cross website here. For more information you can also visit the Kopernik website here.