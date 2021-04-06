AP Interview: Human rights champion turns to vaccine equity

PARIS (AP) — A leading human rights expert who is taking over leadership at Amnesty International is tackling vaccine equity as one of the major issues confronting the world today. Agnès Callamard is best known for her UN investigation into the killing of the Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi and has made a career uncovering extra-judicial killings. Last week she joined Amnesty International as its secretary general. On Wednesday, the organization releases its annual report. It alleges that governments are using the pandemic as an excuse to clamp down on human rights, and calls for equitable vaccinations to end a pandemic that disproportionally hits the world’s most vulnerable.