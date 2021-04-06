Auction of Japanese internment art pulled after protest

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The auction of a series of sketches purportedly drawn by an artist at the Japanese internment camp at Manzanar has been canceled after groups protested it was offensive and immoral to profit off the misery of incarcerated people. The auction was halted Tuesday by eBay hours before it was to conclude after company executives met with Japanese American groups who called the sale “hurtful, and a degrading reminder of the mass roundup and incarceration.” The auction site said the sale violated a policy prohibiting the sale of items from government or protected lands. The seller claimed they did nothing wrong.