Bergeron scores hat trick, reaches 900 points in Bruins’ win

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Patrice Bergeron recorded a hat trick and reached 900 career points, and Brad Marchand’s short-handed goal led the Boston Bruins to a 4-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night. Marchand’s goal midway through the third period helped put more distance between the Bruins and Flyers for the final playoff spot in the East Division. The Bruins now hold a five-point lead over the Flyers for fourth. Bergeron scored two goals in the first period. He added an empty-netter in the third. Jake Voracek and Shayne Gostisbehere scored for the Flyers.