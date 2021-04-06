Bosnians protest over government’s pandemic handling

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Over 1,000 people have marched in the Bosnian capital, Sarajevo, demanding the resignation of the government over what they say is poor handling of the coronavirus pandemic. The Balkan nation has reported a new record number of deaths from COVID-19. Authorities said 99 people died in 24 hours in the country of 3.3 million people. Bosnia has reported around 7,000 fatalities from the new coronavirus which is among the highest per-capita deaths rates in Europe. The protesters blocked traffic in a key central street in Sarajevo, while hundreds more joined in with their cars, honking horns through the city.