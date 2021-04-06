Broome County has appointments available for Johnson & Johnson vaccine

(WBNG) -- Broome County officials say appointments are available for Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinics as of Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say appointments are available for April 13 and 14. You can click here to schedule an appointment. You can also call 211 for assistance.

Appointments will be held at the SUNY Broome Ice Center at 907 Upper Front St.

The FDA approval for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is for people 18-years-old and older.

