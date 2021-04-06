Cuomo, legislative leaders announce agreement on state budget

Cuomo, legislative leaders announce agreement on state budgetNew
(WBNG) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie announced an agreement on the fiscal-year 2022 New York State Budget Tuesday afternoon.
Governor Cuomo says the final budget accomplishes legislative priorities, which include:
- A record $29.5 billion in aid to schools
- $29 billion in public and private green economy investments
- $2.4 billion for rent and homeowner relief
- $2.4 billion for child care
- $2.1 billion for excluded workers
- $1 billion for small business recovery
- A first-in-the-nation plan to make broadband internet affordable
- Legalizing mobile sports betting
- Implementing comprehensive nursing home reforms
In addition to this, Cuomo's Office says the "Enacted Budget closes the deficit and invests in the ongoing response to the pandemic and recovery efforts."
The budget agreement includes spending in the following categories:
- Total State Operating Funds: $111 billion
- All Funds spending $212 billion
- School Aid: $29.5 billion, a $3 billion increase
In a statement, Governor Cuomo said:
"New York was ambushed early and hit hardest by COVID, devastating our economy and requiring urgent and unprecedented emergency spending to manage the pandemic. Thanks to the State's strong fiscal management and relentless pursuit to secure the federal support that the pandemic demanded, we not only balanced our budget, we are also making historic investments to reimagine, rebuild and renew New York in the aftermath of the worst health and economic crisis in a century. This budget continues funding for the largest-in-the-nation $311 billion infrastructure plan, establishes a groundbreaking program to provide affordable internet for low-income families and enhances public safety through police reforms, all while continuing to provide relief to New Yorkers and small businesses as we recover from the pandemic. I thank the legislative leaders - Senate Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins and Assembly Speaker Heastie - for their partnership in helping make this critical budget a reality and delivering results for the people of this state."