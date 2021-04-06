Cuomo, legislative leaders announce agreement on state budget

(WBNG) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie announced an agreement on the fiscal-year 2022 New York State Budget Tuesday afternoon.

Governor Cuomo says the final budget accomplishes legislative priorities, which include:

A record $29.5 billion in aid to schools

$29 billion in public and private green economy investments

$2.4 billion for rent and homeowner relief

$2.4 billion for child care

$2.1 billion for excluded workers

$1 billion for small business recovery

A first-in-the-nation plan to make broadband internet affordable

Legalizing mobile sports betting

Implementing comprehensive nursing home reforms

In addition to this, Cuomo's Office says the "Enacted Budget closes the deficit and invests in the ongoing response to the pandemic and recovery efforts."

The budget agreement includes spending in the following categories:

Total State Operating Funds: $111 billion

All Funds spending $212 billion

School Aid: $29.5 billion, a $3 billion increase

In a statement, Governor Cuomo said: