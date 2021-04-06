Deputy stabbed to death at Georgia jail; another deputy hurt

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a sheriff’s deputy has been stabbed to death and another law officer injured at a Georgia jail. Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says 30-year-old Deputy Christopher Knight was stabbed in the neck and died shortly before dawn Tuesday after being taken to a hospital. Jones says another deputy was injured. Authorities say the stabbing happened at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center early Tuesday morning. WMAZ-TV reports that Sheriff David Davis was meeting Tuesday morning with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Macon is about 80 miles (130 kilometers) southeast of Atlanta.