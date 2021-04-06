Harris: Vaccinated can be ‘role models’ for friends, family

CHICAGO (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris is urging Chicago union members to share their experience receiving a COVID-19 vaccine and act as “role models” for family and friends who may be reluctant even as Illinois prepares to open access to all adults. Harris on Tuesday visited a vaccination site in Chicago that opened last week for union workers. Chicago officials also hope the dedicated site will improve vaccination rates among Black and Latinx city residents. Earlier Tuesday, Illinois health authorities reported 2,931 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 13 additional deaths.