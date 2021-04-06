Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A throwing error by Mets third baseman Luis Guillorme allowed the go-ahead runs to score, and the Philadelphia Phillies used a five-run eighth inning to rally for a 5-3 win over New York after Jacob deGrom had shut them down through six. Francisco Lindor was 1 for 4 with a single and a walk in his debut with the Mets, which was delayed after a three-game series against Washington got wiped out because of a coronavirus outbreak among the Nationals. Jose Alvarado retired Pete Alonso on a drive to the right field wall with runners on first and third to end it, earning his first save.

BOSTON (AP) — Travis Sanheim scored 3:08 into overtime and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Boston Bruins 3-2 after losing their first five meetings this season. The Flyers moved within three points of Boston for the final playoff spot in the NHL’s East division. Travis Konecny and Sean Couturier each scored for Philadelphia, and Brian Elliott stopped 27 shots. The Flyers were 2-4-2 in their previous eight games. Patrice Bergeron had a second-period goal for Boston that moved him into fourth on the club’s all-time scoring list with 899 points, one ahead of Rick Middleton. Karson Kuhlman also scored for the Bruins.

CINCINNATI (AP) — Nick Castellanos hit a go-ahead homer in the seventh inning hours after deciding to appeal a two-game suspension for his part in a brawl, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-3. Jose De Leon tied a career high with nine strikeouts and allowed two runs, three hits and two walks over five innings to help the Reds secure a third straight win. Mike Moustakas tied it at 2 in the fifth with his first home run of the season, a solo shot to right field off Luis Oviedo. Moustakas also doubled and scored in the eighth.