Hungary to ease lockdown after hitting vaccination milestone

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s prime minister says some lockdown restrictions will be lifted Wednesday after more than a quarter of the population has been inoculated with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. In a video on Facebook Tuesday, Viktor Orban said that a vaccination benchmark of 2.5 million first injections had been reached, a condition for the start of a gradual reopening that will loosen several of Hungary’s pandemic restrictions. Businesses and services will be allowed to reopen after nearly a month of closures. The start of an overnight curfew in place since November will also be extended. Hungary has the second-highest vaccination rate in the European Union — as well as one of the highest infection rates in Europe in recent weeks.