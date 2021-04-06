Iran prosecutor says 10 indicted for 2020 plane shootdown

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian media are quoting the outgoing military prosecutor of Tehran as saying that 10 officials have been indicted for the 2020 shootdown of a Ukrainian passenger plane. Tehran military prosecutor Gholamabbas Torki made the comment on Tuesday while handing over his office to Nasser Seraj. The semiofficial ISNA news agency and the Iranian judiciary’s Mizan new agency both reported the remarks, without elaborating. Iran in January 2020 for three days denied, despite mounting evidence, before finally acknowledging that its forces mistakenly downed the Ukrainian jetliner with two surface-to-air missiles.