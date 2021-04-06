Skip to Content

Millionaires in NYC set to face highest tax rate in US

New
4:38 pm National News from the Associated Press

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The highest-earning New Yorkers would face the nation’s steepest income tax rate under a budget debated by lawmakers Tuesday. The expected tax hike is a win for the Democratic party’s left wing, who say that millionaires in Manhattan penthouses have fared far better amid the pandemic then struggling small businesses and low-income New Yorkers. States including California, Minnesota and Washington are also considering wealth taxes, raising taxes on capital gains or setting new top income tax rates.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content