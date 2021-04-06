Officials: 2nd breach concern in Florida phosphate reservoir

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A drone discovered a possible second breach in a large Florida wastewater reservoir as more pumps were headed to the site to prevent a catastrophic flood. U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan, a Republican, toured the area by helicopter Monday and said federal resources were committed to assisting the effort to control the 77-acre Piney Point reservoir in Manatee County, just south of the Tampa Bay area. Among those are the Environmental Protection Agency and the Army Corps of Engineers. Fears of a complete breach at an old phosphate plant led authorities to evacuate more than 300 homes, close portions of a highway and move jail inmates.