Oil trader admits to role in major Ecuador bribery scheme

MIAMI (AP) — An employee of a European trading company has pleaded guilty to helping pay more than $22 million in bribes to high-level officials in Ecuador in exchange for contracts with the state-run oil company. As part of his plea deal Tuesday in Brooklyn federal court Raymond Kohut agreed to forfeit $2.2 million in proceeds from the bribery scheme, which he said ran from at least 2012 to August 2020. It’s unclear on who else benefited from the corruption scheme. Prosecutors only said the bribes were made on behalf of a European trading company with subsidiaries in the U.S. and elsewhere.